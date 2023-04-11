topStoriesenglish2593735
NewsIndia
PAPALPREET SINGH

Papalpreet Singh, Amritpal's Aide, Sent To Assam's Dibrugarh Central Jail

Papalpreet Singh, close aide of fugitive Khalistan leader and `Waris Punjab De` chief Amritpal Singh was arrested by Punjab Police on Monday.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 11, 2023, 02:49 PM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

Papalpreet Singh, Amritpal's Aide, Sent To Assam's Dibrugarh Central Jail

New Delhi: A day after being arrested by Punjab Police, Papalpreet Singh, a close aide of fugitive Khalistan leader and `Waris Punjab De` chief Amritpal Singh was brought to Assam`s Dibrugarh Central Jail on Tuesday. Papalpreet was arrested from Amritsar`s Kathu Nangal area on Monday. Briefing the media on the capture of Amritpal`s close aide, Punjab`s Inspector General of Police (IGP), Headquarters, Sukhchain Singh Gill said Papalpreet was arrested under the National Security Act (NSA).

"Papalpreet Singh, the main associate of Amritpal Singh was arrested by Amritsar Rural Police from the Kathu Nangal area. The arrest was made under the National Security Act. Apart from being an associate of Amritpal, he was also wanted in six cases," Gill said, adding that action against him will be taken as per the law.

Papalpreet was seen with the fugitive Khalistan leader in several photographs that surfaced after the duo escaped the dragnet cast for them by the state police.In an unverified video on March 30, the `Waris Punjab De` chief said he was not "a fugitive" and would soon "appear in front of the world". 

Further, in the video, the veracity of which could not be determined, Amritpal said those who think he ran away from his people or friends should "get that thing" out of their minds. Earlier, on March 18, Punjab Police launched an operation against Amritpal and his aides. The Punjab Police had earlier, expressed doubts about Amritpal entering the Delhi border using any vehicle other than a bus. 

Following the input, Delhi Police raised an alert and stepped up efforts to track the fugitive radical preacher. Amritpal has been on the run since March 18, the day Punjab Police launched a massive manhunt for him.The crackdown came almost over three weeks after Amritpal`s supporters stormed Ajnala police station in Amritsar on February 23, demanding the release of one of his aides, Lovepreet Toofan.

Live Tv

Papalpreet SinghAmritpal SinghFugitive Khalistani PreacherPunjab PoliceAssam`s Dibrugarh Central Jail

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When 76 Jawans were martyred in the Naxalite attack in Dantewada in 2010
DNA Video
DNA: Another 'high flight' of ISRO in space
DNA Video
DNA: 'Chargesheet' against police in Jaipur serial blast case
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal
DNA Video
DNA: The 'truth' of UPI transactions being expensive
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why are doctors against 'right to health' in Rajasthan?
DNA Video
DNA: The passion of uniform made Agniveer
DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?