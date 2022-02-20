'Parivaarwadis' didn't let me work for Uttar Pradesh before 2017: PM Modi in Hardoi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (February 20) said that the ‘parivarvaadis’ did not let him work for the development of Uttar Pradesh before his party came into power in 2017, even when he was in power in the centre.

“I am sad that from 2014 to 2017 these 'parivarvadis' did not support me. I am an MP from UP, but till 2017 they (then govt) didn't let me work for the people of UP. If you bring them again, will they let me work for you? Should such people be re-elected?,” said Modi while campaigning for his party in Hardoi.

These 'parivarvadis' are now spreading venom in the name of caste. Such people fight with their own family for chair. The double engine govt you voted for doesn't belong to any family, nor the govt at Centre belongs to any family. Our govt is for the poor,farmer & youth: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/bYuk0XWB7u — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 20, 2022

The leader also accused the opposition of playing caste politics in Uttar Pradesh and not doing anything for the upliftment of farmers and the poor during their regime.

“These 'parivarvadis' are now spreading venom in the name of caste. Such people fight with their own families for chairs. The double engine govt you voted for doesn't belong to any family, nor the govt at Centre belongs to any family. Our govt is for the poor, farmer and youth,” ANI quoted Modi as saying.

Addressing the BJP rally PM Modi also reminded said the people of how the Samajwadi Party when in government gave a free hand to those using 'katta' (country-made pistols) and its cadres.

"People of Hardoi have seen those days when these people had given a free hand to those using 'Katta' and those in 'Satta' (power)," he said.

PM Modi recalled the 2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts which claimed 56 lives and left over 200 injured and said some parties are sympathetic to such terrorists.

The erstwhile Samajwadi Party government in Uttar Pradesh even sought to withdraw cases against several terrorists, he charged.

Polling is underway in 59 out of 403 constituencies of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. This marks the third phase of UP Assembly Elections 2022.

The result will be out on March 10.

