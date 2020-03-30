Pay digital, stay safe: RBI Governor urges people to maintain social distancing

Amid the rising coronavirus cases in India, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on Sunday urged the people of the country to adopt digital mode of payment as part of social distancing to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

On April 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the coornavirus in the country. The government has been repeatedly urging the citizens to maintain social distancing by following the 21-day lockdown.

In a video message to the Indian citizens, RBI chief Das appealed to public to use every precautionary measure, including digital banking, to maintain a social distance.

In the video message, Shaktikanta Das said, "We are going through a very difficult time due to the spread of coronavirus. At this point in time, we should take all precautionary measures. One major way of protecting ourselves from coronavirus would be to use all kinds of digital payments including debit cards, credit cards, and various mobile apps. Pay digital, stay safe."

The total number of coronavirus cases in India jumped to 1024 on Sunday (March 29), including 48 foreigners. A total of 27 people have lost their lives in India due to coronavirus.

Maharashtra and Kerala continue to remain the worst affected states with 203 and 202 cases of infections, respectively. Also, the most number of deaths has been reported from Maharashtra. While in the national capital, 23 new COVID-19 positive cases were recorded on Sunday which is the biggest jump in a day. The total number of cases rose to 72 with two deaths.