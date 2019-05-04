close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jammu and Kashmir

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti asks Centre to stop crackdowns, search operations in Jammu and Kashmir during Ramadan

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday asked the Centre to pause crackdowns and search operations in the state during the ensuing Ramadan, when Muslims fast and pray for a month.

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti asks Centre to stop crackdowns, search operations in Jammu and Kashmir during Ramadan

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday asked the Centre to pause crackdowns and search operations in the state during the ensuing Ramadan, when Muslims fast and pray for a month.

Live TV

Speaking to reporters, Mufti said that people in Jammu and Kashmir should be able to spend the one month in relief. 

"Ramadan is approaching. People pray day and night and go to mosques. I would like to appeal to the govt of India that just like there was a ceasefire during Ramadan last year, crackdowns, search operations should be stopped, so that people of J&K spend at least this one month in relief," said Mufti.

She also appealed to the terrorists to refrain from making any attacks during the period. "I would also like to appeal to the terrorists that Ramadan is a month of worship and prayers. They should not make any attacks during this time," said the PDP chief.

Tags:
Jammu and KashmirPeoples Democratic PartyPDPMehbooba MuftiRamadan
Next
Story

Magnitude 5.4 earthquake hits India-Myanmar border

Must Watch

PT1M49S

Top 10: Watch top 10 news headlines of the day