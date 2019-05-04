PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti asks Centre to stop crackdowns, search operations in Jammu and Kashmir during Ramadan

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday asked the Centre to pause crackdowns and search operations in the state during the ensuing Ramadan, when Muslims fast and pray for a month.

Speaking to reporters, Mufti said that people in Jammu and Kashmir should be able to spend the one month in relief.

"Ramadan is approaching. People pray day and night and go to mosques. I would like to appeal to the govt of India that just like there was a ceasefire during Ramadan last year, crackdowns, search operations should be stopped, so that people of J&K spend at least this one month in relief," said Mufti.

She also appealed to the terrorists to refrain from making any attacks during the period. "I would also like to appeal to the terrorists that Ramadan is a month of worship and prayers. They should not make any attacks during this time," said the PDP chief.