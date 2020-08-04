हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
pathology labs

Petition filed in Delhi High Court against functioning of online pathology lab

The  PIL demanded the court to hear the matter on an urgent basis and it holds large public interest. 

Petition filed in Delhi High Court against functioning of online pathology lab

New Delhi: A petition has been filed in the Delhi High Court questioning the functioning of online pathology labs in the national capital. The petition alleges that the blood samples being collected of people through the online pathology system is putting their lives at risk as there is no authenticity of the lab and people who comes to collect the samples.

The petition says that the online pathology labs are collecting samples without the approval of any authority and without any verification of educational qualifications of people involved in the work. 

The high court will hear the case tomorrow (August 5).

Through the system of online pathology, people can get their blood samples collected at home by booking online as per their availability.

Through the system of online pathology, people can get their blood samples collected at home by booking online as per their availability.

