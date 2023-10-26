PM Modi Offers Prayers At Sai Baba Temple In Shirdi, Set To Launch Rs 7,500 Cr Projects in Maharashtra

SHIRDI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a visit to the popular Saibaba Samadhi Temple in Shirdi, Maharashtra, where he offered his prayers to the revered saint Sai Baba. This spiritual journey was marked by the presence of notable dignitaries, including Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, who accompanied the Prime Minister during his visit.

Inauguration of the New Darshan Queue Complex

As part of this visit, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the new Darshan Queue Complex at the temple. This state-of-the-art mega building has been designed to enhance the experience of devotees by providing comfortable waiting areas. It boasts a cumulative seating capacity of over 10,000 devotees and offers air-conditioned amenities such as cloakrooms, toilets, booking counters, and prasad counters. This complex's foundation stone was laid by the Prime Minister in October 2018, showcasing the government's commitment to enhancing pilgrim facilities.

'Namo Shetkari Mahasanman Nidhi Yojana'

The Prime Minister will also launch the 'Namo Shetkari Mahasanman Nidhi Yojana'. "The Yojna will benefit more than 86 lakh beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana in Maharashtra, by providing an additional amount of Rs 6000 per year to them," the release said.

Launch Of Multicrore Development Projects

Prime Minister will inaugurate and dedicate to the nation multiple development projects including Ayush Hospital at Ahmednagar Civil Hospital; electrification of Kurduwadi-Latur Road railway section (186 Km); third and fourth railway line connecting Jalgaon to Bhusaval (24.46 km); four laning of Sangli to Borgaon section of NH-166 (Package-I); and additional facilities at Manmad Terminal of Indian Oil corporation Limited.

Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of the Maternal and Child Health Wing at Ahmednagar Civil Hospital. During the programme, the Prime Minister will also distribute Ayushman cards and Svamitva cards to beneficiaries.

PM To Visit Goa

During his visit to Goa, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the National Games at Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Margao, Goa. He will also address athletes taking part in the Games. The Games will be held from October 26 to November 9 and more than 10,000 athletes from across the country will compete in over 43 sports disciplines across 28 venues.

A PMO release said that the sports culture in the country has undergone a sea change under the leadership of PM Modi. "With the help of continuous government support, the performance of athletes has witnessed tremendous improvement at the international level," it said.

National Games are being held in the country recognizing the significance of holding national-level tournaments for identifying top performers and further enhancing the popularity of sports, the release said.