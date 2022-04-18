हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Parkash Purab

PM Modi to address nation on Parkash Purab of Sikh Guru Tegh Bahadur from Red Fort

PM Modi will also release a commemorative coin and postage stamp on the occasion, as per PTI.

PM Modi to address nation on Parkash Purab of Sikh Guru Tegh Bahadur from Red Fort
Image credit: ANI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation from the Red Fort on the 400th Parkash Purab of Sikh guru Tegh Bahadur on April 21, the Culture Ministry said Monday. PM Modi will also release a commemorative coin and postage stamp on the occasion.

Four hundred 'ragis' (Sikh musicians) will perform in a 'Shabad Kirtan' to mark the auspicious occasion, the ministry said.
The programme will be organised by the Ministry of Culture in collaboration with the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee.

Chief ministers of many states and several prominent personalities from across the length and breadth of the subcontinent and abroad will be part of the celebrations, it said.

This programme on the 400th Parkash Purab (birth anniversary) of Sikh guru Tegh Bahadur is being organised as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. 

