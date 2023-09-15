PM Modi To Inaugurate ‘Yashobhoomi’ Centre At Dwarka, Extension Of Delhi Airport Metro Express Line

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be dedicating to the nation Phase 1 of India International Convention and Expo Centre (IICC) called ‘Yashobhomi’ at Dwarka on September 17. With a total project area of over 8.9 lakh square metre and total built up area of more than 1.8 lakh square metre, YashoBhoomi will be among the world’s largest MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) facilities.

The Convention Center, built across more than 73 thousand square metres of area, comprises 15 convention rooms including the main auditorium, the Grand ballroom and 13 meeting rooms with a total capacity of holding 11,000 delegates. The Convention centre claims to have the largest LED media facade in the country.

The Main auditorium is the plenary hall for the Convention Center and is equipped with a seating capacity of around 6,000 guests. The auditorium has automated seating systems which allows the floor to be a flat floor or an auditorium style tiered seating for different seating configurations.

The Grand Ballroom, with a unique petal ceiling, can host around 2,500 guests. It also has an extended open area that can seat up to 500 people. The 13 meeting rooms that are spread across eight floors are envisaged to hold a variety of meetings of different scales.

YashoBhoomi also claims to offer one of the largest Exhibition halls in the world. These Exhibition halls, built across over 1.07 lakh square metres, will be utilised for hosting exhibitions, trade fairs, and business events, are connected to a grand foyer space which is uniquely designed with copper ceiling which filters light in the space through the various skylights. Foyer will house various support areas such as Media rooms, VVIP lounges, Cloak facilities, visitor information centre, ticketing among others.

It consists of materials and objects inspired from Indian culture in the form of terrazzo floors with Brass inlay representing rangolis patterns, Suspended sound absorbent metal cylinders, lit up patterned walls. YashoBhoomi is equipped with a state-of-the-art wastewater treatment system with 100% wastewater reuse, rainwater harvesting, rooftop solar panels and its campus has received Green Cities Platinum certification from CII’s Indian Green Building Council (IGBC).

YashoBhoomi will also be connected to Delhi Airport Metro Express line with the inauguration of the new metro station at Dwarka Sector 25. Delhi Metro will also increase the operational speed of Metro trains on Airport Express Line from 90 to 120 km/hr reducing the travel time. The total journey from New Delhi to YashoBhoomi Dwarka Sector 25 will take about 21 minutes.