PM Modi to resume 'Mann Ki Baat' radio programme today

New Delhi: PM Narendra Modi is all set to resume his monthly radio broadcast 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday, almost a month after Lok Sabha election 2019 win.

"After four long months, #MannKiBaat is back to do what it has always loved- celebrate the power of positivity and the strengths of 130 crore Indians!" PM Modi had tweeted on Saturday.

After four long months, #MannKiBaat is back to do what it has always loved- celebrate the power of positivity and the strengths of 130 crore Indians! Do tune in at 11 AM tomorrow morning! pic.twitter.com/aVxLXGqeAh — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 29, 2019

"Do tune in at 11 AM tomorrow morning!" he added.

The broadcast is scheduled to go on air at 11 am.

Earlier, on June 15, PM Modi had tweeted,"30th June, Sunday at 11:00 AM... We will meet once again, thanks to the radio, share joy, positivity and celebrate the collective strength of 130 crore Indians. I am sure you have lots to say for #MannKiBaat. Share it on the NaMo App Open Forum."

30th June, Sunday at 11:00 AM... We will meet once again thanks to the radio, share joy, positivity and celebrate the collective strength of 130 crore Indians. I am sure you have lots to say for #MannKiBaat. Share it on the NaMo App Open Forum. https://t.co/kB4ATc2RAl pic.twitter.com/HYqF3v6cv4 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 15, 2019

Women in Assam are expecting PM Modi to raise several issues including women security stressing on the need of setting up more women police stations, All India Radio (AIR) said in a statement. He is also expected to lay emphasis on girls' education in the northeastern state.

Encouraged by BJP's performance in the Lok Sabha elections, the party is planning to take PM Modi's monthly radio programme to more people this time by making special arrangements and utilising all possible means, news agency ANI reported.

In order to ensure that more people listen to PM Modi's radio broadcast, the party cadres have been directed to ensure better facilities such as better radio sets to attract people.

The last 'Mann Ki Baat' programme was aired on February 24 on AIR.

The show was put on halt in the run-up of the general elections as per Election Commission's Model Code of Conduct.

In his last broadcast, PM Modi had said that he would address the nation again in his radio show after the Lok Sabha election 2019.