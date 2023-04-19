PM Modi, Yogi Adityanath, Himanta Sarma In BJP's Karnataka Star-Campaigner List

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday released its list of 40-star campaigners for the Karnataka assembly polls 2023. The list includes big names like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister Smriti Irani, and BJP president JP Nadda among others. The other big names from the Centre which will seek votes for the BJP in Karnataka include Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

The list also includes chief ministers of BJP-ruled states including Uttar Pradesh and Assam. Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will also seek voters for the BJP candidates. Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai, former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, and KS Eshwarappa who quit electoral politics also feature in the list.

JP Nadda On Two-Day Karnataka Visit

BJP president JP Nadda is on a two-day visit to the poll-bound Karnataka. This is Nadda's first visit to the state after the saffron party announced candidates for the Assembly polls. Nadda addressed some rallies in the state where he accused the Congress of patronising the banned Popular Front of India (PFI). The Centre banned the Popular Front of India (PFI) in September last year.

Amit Shah's Karnataka Visit

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will embark on a three-day visit to Karnataka from April 21. Shah is likely to hold roadshows in Davanagere and Devanahalli. This will be Amit Shah's first visit to Karnataka since the announcement of the polls. The home minister's visit is crucial given that several leaders quit BJP over ticket denial. Shah will look to energise the grassroots workers during this campaign. The ruling BJP in Karnataka is pulling out all the stops to retain the state where it is pitted against the opposition Congress and the JD(S) in the May 10 elections. The counting of votes will take place on May 13.