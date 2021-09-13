PM Narendra Modi congratulates 'Bhupendra Bhai' as new Gujarat CM, says have seen his exemplary work

New Delhi: First-term MLA Bhupendra Patel on Monday (September 13, 2021) took oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat and was congratulated by several leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The 59-year old who was unanimously elected BJP legislature party leader on Sunday was sworn in as the state's 17th chief minister by Governor Acharya Devvrat at a ceremony in Gandhinagar.

Extending congratulations to 'Bhupendra Bhai', PM Narendra Modi said that he has known him for years and have seen his exemplary work in the BJP Organisation and in civic administration and community service.

"He will certainly enrich Gujarat's growth trajectory," PM Modi expressed.

The Prime Minister also praised Vijay Rupani and said that during his five years as CM, the former Chief Minister of Gujarat has undertaken many people-friendly measures. He

"He worked tirelessly for all sections of society. I am certain he will continue to contribute to public service in the times to come," PM Modi said for Vijay Rupani, who made a surprise exit from the post on Saturday.

During the oath-taking ceremony, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and chief ministers of some BJP-ruled states were also present at the Raj Bhavan.

Post ceremony, Vijay Rupani also said that he has full faith that under Patel's leadership, the party will move forward, as will the development of the state.

"Gujarat will become a role model for all states," he said.

"In the upcoming Assembly polls, BJP will win Gujarat under the leadership of Bhupendra Patel. I will keep on working as a party worker and will follow his (Patel) instructions," the former Gujarat CM added.

Born in Ahmedabad, Patel is an MLA from the Ghatlodia seat, which he won by over 1.17 lakh votes in 2017, the highest margin in that poll. Patel, notably, has never held a ministerial post, just like PM Narendra Modi, who was never a minister when he became Gujarat CM 20 years ago.

With state Assembly polls scheduled in December 2022, the BJP is banking on Patel, a Patidar, for poll victory. In the 2017 Assembly elections, BJP had bagged 99 of the 182 seats and Congress got 77.

