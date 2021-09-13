LIVE: Bhupendra Patel to take oath as Gujarat CM today, top BJP leaders to attend ceremony

13 September 2021, 10:18 AM
Uttar Pradesh: Lashing out at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his "Abba Jaan" remark, Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Monday asked Adityanath whether he want "an inclusive UP Or Divide and rule".
"Our Government wants: An inclusive Afghanistan. With his "abba jaan" remark. What does Yogiji want: An inclusive UP Or Divide and rule?" tweeted Sibal. (ANI)
13 September 2021, 10:17 AM
Uttarakhand: Uttarkashi-Gangotri highway has been closed near Silkyara area. Border Roads Organisation is working to reopen the highway, said Uttarkashi Disaster Management Officer, Devendra Patwal.
13 September 2021, 10:12 AM
India: India reports 27,254 new #COVID19 cases, 37,687 recoveries and 219 deaths in last 24 hours, as per Health Ministry.
Total cases: 3,32,64,175
Active cases: 3,74,269
Total recoveries: 3,24,47,032
Death toll: 4,42,874
Total Vaccination : 74,38,37,643 (53,38,945 in last 24 hours) pic.twitter.com/XYgrQdIr0t
13 September 2021, 09:33 AM
Goa: The Goa government has made five-day quarantine compulsory for people, specially students and those coming for work purposes from Kerala, in the wake of a surge in COVID-19 cases in the southern state, officials said.
In a notification issued on Sunday, the Goa administration also extended the ongoing statewide curfew till September 20, continuing ban on several activities, including casinos, in the coastal state.
13 September 2021, 09:17 AM
Pune: Fire broke out at a godown in Bavdhan area in Pune last night. It was brought under control this morning. All the material including some cash kept in the godown has been burnt. No casualty reported, said Fire Department, Pune.
13 September 2021, 09:16 AM
Gujarat: Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel meets BJP leader Nitin Patel in Ahmedabad, ahead of the oath-taking ceremony today
13 September 2021, 08:54 AM
Madhya Pradesh: The Centre on Sunday inaugurated a food processing unit in Madhya Pradesh under Pradhan Mantri Kisan SAMPADA Yojana on the last day of the celebration of Food Processing week.
To commemorate 75 years of India`s independence, the Government of India is celebrating the `Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.` As a part of the celebration, the Ministry of Food Processing Industries is celebrating Food Processing Week from September 6-12 September under which the Ministry is organising various programmes.
13 September 2021, 08:54 AM
New Delhi: Delhi and its neighbouring areas are likely to witness light to moderate intensity rains during the next two hours, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted on Monday.
"Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Kurukshetra, Gohana, Hansi, Siwani, Meham, Tosham (Haryana) Sakoti Tanda, Hastinapur, Daurala (U.P.) during next 2 hours," tweeted IMD.
13 September 2021, 08:53 AM
Chhattisgarh: Chhattisgarh has added 20 new COVID-19 cases, raising the infection tally in the state to 10,04,864, a health official said. These new cases were recorded on Sunday, while no fresh death was reported, he said, adding that the fatality toll stood at 13,558.
As per the data, no new cases were found in 17 out of total 28 districts on Sunday. Six COVID-19 patients were discharged from various hospitals in the state on Sunday and 17 others completed their home isolation, which took the total number of recoveries to 9,90,930, the official said. (PTI)
13 September 2021, 08:52 AM
Goa: Amid a spike in Covid cases in Kerala, the Goa government late on Sunday night imposed fresh restrictions on students and workforce from the Southern state who are visiting Goa.
According to the new list of restrictions, students and workers coming into Goa from Kerala, will be subject to institutional quarantine, which will be facilitated by managements of the educational institutions and offices or factories respectively. (IANS)