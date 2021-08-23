PM Narendra Modi directs MEA to brief Floor Leaders on developments in Afghanistan

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday (August 23, 2021) said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has instructed the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA)) to brief the floor leaders of the political parties on the development in Afghanistan.

Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar said, "In view of developments in Afghanistan, PM Narendra Modi has instructed that MEA brief Floor Leaders of political parties. Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi will be intimating further details."

In view of developments in Afghanistan, PM @narendramodi has instructed that MEA brief Floor Leaders of political parties. Minister of Parliamentary Affairs @JoshiPralhad will be intimating further details. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) August 23, 2021

The government's briefing will mostly focus on its evacuation mission from Afghanistan as well as its assessment of the situation in that country.

This is to be noted that the Taliban swept across Afghanistan this month and seized control of almost all key towns and cities, including Kabul, a development that came following the withdrawal of the US troops from the country.

India has so far evacuated and brought back over 700 people including members of the Afghan Sikh and Hindu communities.

Departure.. have safe journey pic.twitter.com/gJmBVb1faV — India in Qatar (@IndEmbDoha) August 22, 2021

India on Monday brought back 146 of its nationals in four different flights from Qatar's capital Doha, days after they were evacuated from Afghanistan by NATO and American aircraft in view of the deteriorating security situation in the war-torn country.

On Sunday, 392 people including two Afghan lawmakers were evacuated in three different flights under the evacuation mission.

Jubilant evacuees on their journey home ! pic.twitter.com/3sfvSaEVK7 — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) August 21, 2021

The Taliban had seized control of Kabul on August 15 and within two days, India had evacuated 200 people, including the Indian envoy and other staffers of its embassy in the Afghan capital.

While the first evacuation flight brought back over 40 people, mostly staffers at the Indian embassy, on August 16, the second aircraft evacuated around 150 people including Indian diplomats, officials, security personnel and some stranded Indians from Kabul on August 17.

