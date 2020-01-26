PM Narendra Modi focuses on water conservation, Khelo India in first Mann Ki Baat of 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the nation in the 61st edition of Mann Ki Baat, the first in 2020, on Sunday (January 26). In his address to the nation, the prime minister spoke about the efforts taken by the government towards water conservation and third edition of Khelo India, which concluded on January 22 in Assam.

"Heartiest greetings to you all on the occasion of Republic Day. Today, we are here on Mann Ki Baat to discuss newer subjects, to celebrate the latest achievements of our countrymen and to celebrate India," PM Modi said greeting the nation on Republic Day.

Talking about the government's efforts towards water conservation, PM Modi said, "It gives me joy to let you know that the Jal-Shakti Campaign that commenced last monsoon is taking rapid, successful strides with the aid of public participation. A large number of lakes and ponds have been built."

"And the best part is that in this campaign, people from all strata of society contributed wholeheartedly... Village Suniyakot along the Almora-Haldwani highway in Uttarakhand has also emerged as a similar example of public participation. Whereas, a very innovative idea of harnessing a borewell for rainwater harvesting sprung up from Tamil Nadu. The country is replete with innumerable such stories, of water conservation, lending more strength to the resolves of New India," he added.

The prime minister also talked about the third Khelo India Games, which concluded in Assam on January 22 and said, "it is very pleasant for all of us to learn that the participation of athletes in 'Khelo India Games' is on the upsurge year after year. And this also tells you about the increasing inclination towards sports in our school children."

"If I take the name of David Beckham, you will say that it is about the famous International Footballer. But now, we too have a David Beckham amidst us and he has won a gold medal at Youth Games in Guwahati, that too in 200m sprint event in cycling," he added.

PM Modi also used his first Mann Ki Baat of 2020 to make an announcement about Khelo India University Games. "National Games is an arena, where players get a chance to display their passion besides becoming acquainted with the culture of other states. Therefore, we've decided to organize 'Khelo India University Games' every year on the pattern of 'Khelo India Youth Games'."

The prime minister announced that the first edition of 'Khelo India University Games' is being organized in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar, Odisha from February 22 to March 1.