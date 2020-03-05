हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi pays tributes to Biju Patnaik on his birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tributes to former Odisha chief minister Biju Patnaik on his 104th birth anniversary, saying he worked tirelessly for India's development.

PM Narendra Modi pays tributes to Biju Patnaik on his birth anniversary
File photo

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tributes to former Odisha chief minister Biju Patnaik on his 104th birth anniversary, saying he worked tirelessly for India's development.

The prime minister also shared a document from 1945 to highlight the courage shown by Patnaik in flying then underground leader Ram Manohar Lohia. Patnaik was an accomplished aviator.

"Remembering Biju Babu on his jayanti. This document from the pages of history (dated 1945) gives a glimpse of his courage (flying Dr. Lohia, who was then underground) and excellence," Modi tweeted.

He said Patnaik worked tirelessly for India's progress and pioneered the development of Odisha.

Tags:
PM ModiBiju PattnaikBiju Pattnaik birth anniversary
Next
Story

Delhi violence: Opposition leaders give suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha

Must Watch

PT8M35S

Women Empowerment: End of Teen Talaq is a real freedom for women