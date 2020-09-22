हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi to chair high-level virtual meeting with CMs of 7 states, UTs to review COVID-19 situation

Prime Minister will chair a high-level virtual meeting with the Chief Ministers and Health Ministers of seven COVID-19 hit states and UTs to review the status and preparedness of COVID-19 response and management on September 23.

PM Narendra Modi to chair high-level virtual meeting with CMs of 7 states, UTs to review COVID-19 situation

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister will chair a high-level virtual meeting with the Chief Ministers and Health Ministers of seven COVID-19 hit states and UTs to review the status and preparedness of COVID-19 response and management on September 23.

These States/UTs are Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Punjab. More than 63% of the active COVID-19 cases of the country are concentrated in these seven States/ UTs. 

They also account for 65.5% of the total confirmed cases and 77% of the total deaths. Along with the other five states, Punjab and Delhi have reported an increase in the number of cases being reported recently. 

Live TV

 

Maharashtra, Punjab and Delhi are reporting high mortality with more than 2.0% Case Fatality Rate (CFR). Other than Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, their positivity rate is observed to be above the national average of 8.52%.

The Centre has been leading the fight against COVID in the country in effective collaboration and close coordination with the State/UT governments. The Union Government is supporting them to ramp up the healthcare and medical infrastructure. 

The clinical management capacities of the doctors manning the ICUs have been substantially upgraded through the e-ICU tele-consultation exercise undertaken by Ministry of Health & Family Welfare in collaboration with AIIMS, New Delhi. High-level review with the States/UTs has ensured adequate availability of medical oxygen in the hospitals and COVID healthcare facilities. 

The Centre is also regularly deputing multi-disciplinary teams to States/UTs to support and handhold them in matters of containment, surveillance, testing and efficient clinical management of the positive cases. The Central teams also guide the local authorities in effectively managing the challenges related to timely diagnosis and needed follow up.

Tags:
Narendra ModiCoronavirusCOVID-19 situationIndiaHealth Ministry
Next
Story

India records highest single-day recoveries of coronavirus COVID-19 cases, total recovery rate jumps to 80.86%
  • 55,62,663Confirmed
  • 88,935Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT41S

Eight MPs end protest, opposition to boycott session till suspension revoked