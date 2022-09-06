PM YASASVI Scholarships 2022: PM Young Achievers Scholarship Award Scheme for Vibrant India or YASASVI Scholarship 2022 entrance examination is scheduled for September 25, 2022. Students who are in Class 9 and 11 and fulfill the criteria for the YASASVI scholarship are required to appear for the YET or YASASVI Entrance Test to qualify. The National Testing Agency has extended the deadline for submitting applications for the scholarship test.

Applying online is now open till September 11, 2022 for interested candidates. Applications must be submitted online at yet.nta.ac.in, the official website. The registration period would end on September 11, 2022, at 5:00 p.m.

PM YASASVI Scholarships 2022: Here's how to apply

Visit the official website yet.nta.ac.in

Candidates for Trust Think are required to log in by clicking the button labeled “login” located in the “helpful links” section of the main page.

You will then see a new page appear in front of you, on which you will be required to enter your application number and password before clicking the submit button.

After you have successfully signed in, go to the portal’s YASASVI test registration page to sign up for the exam.

Send in all of the information that was requested.

Keep the page for your own use in the future.

Students who have completed Class 8 or Class 10 and who are members of the Other Backward Class (OBC), Economically Backward Class (EBC), and Nomadic and Semi-Nomadic Tribes De-notified Tribe (DNT) are eligible, according to the criteria. It is also crucial to keep in mind that the pupils must attend the listed schools and that the parents' or guardians' annual income should not exceed INR 2.5 lakhs.