PMC Bank scam

PMC Bank scam: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's wife summoned by ED on December 29

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned to Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's wife in connection with the PMC Bank scam case.

PMC Bank scam: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut&#039;s wife summoned by ED on December 29

Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Sunday (December 27, 2020) issued summons to Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's wife, Varsha, in connection with the Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank scam case.

ED has asked Varsha Raut to appear before the probe agency on December 29. Varsha Raut has been summoned in connection with a transaction made by her against a loan.

The ED initiated a probe on October 3, 2019 against Housing Development Infrastructures Ltd (HDIL) under PMLA. An FIR was filed by Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing for causing loss prima facie to the tune of Rs 4,355 crores.

Rakesh Kumar Wadhawan, Sarang Wadhawan, Waryam Singh and Joy Thomas, Chairman and Managing Director of PMC bank Ltd among others are being investigated.

PMC bank officials allegedly gave loans to HDIL between 2008 and 2019 despite no repayment of the previous loans. Out of the 44 bank accounts responsible for not paying back the huge loans taken from PMC Bank, 10 belonged to HDIL and the Wadhawans. Out of the 10 bank accounts, Sarang and Rakesh had one personal account each.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Sachin Sawant hit out at the BJP saying they had anticipated such a move to destabilise the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government of Maharashtra.

“We request that the ED office be now shifted to BJP office in Delhi so that the at least everyone will know that ED isn’t an independent agency. BJP will fail in its endeavour for MVA is united and we will fight it out,“ Sawant said.

