Prajwal Revanna Obscene Videos Case: SIT Issues Lookout Notice Amid JD(S) Leader Fleeing To Germany

New Delhi: Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the obscene videos case involving JD(S) Lok Sabha candidate Prajwal Revanna on Thursday issued a lookout notice against Deve Gowda’s grandson, Revanna. He is reported to have fled to Germany amid the ongoing investigation.

A lookout notice has been sent to all international immigration checkpoints after allegations surfaced that the Hasan MP escaped to Frankfurt, Germany, on April 26. This follows the emergence of several explicit videos and photos on social media depicting his alleged involvement in the sexual abuse of multiple women.

The video showing the sexual harassment and abuse of women by Revanna has sparked controversy in the political arena amid the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

Sources informed IANS that Prajwal Revanna, the incumbent MP and NDA nominee for the Hassan Lok Sabha seat, who had requested time to appear before the Special Investigation Team (SIT), is anticipated to reach Bengaluru around midnight on May 15th. However, SIT has not responded to the appeal yet.

In another news, after receiving a notice from SIT, Karthik, the driver of the accused Prajwal Revanna, who had admitted to giving the pen drive containing videos of the JD(S) leader engaging in sexual abuse to BJP leader Devaraje Gowda, has vanished.

Karthik was serving Prajwal Revanna for 13 years but parted ways after an alleged disagreement relating to a land deal, a year ago.