हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
PM Modi greets people as Navratri begins New Delhi

Pranams to Maa Shailputri: PM Narendra Modi extends greetings on day 1 of Navratri, wishes happiness, peace

The auspicious occasion of Navratri, the nine days of festivities to welcome Goddess Durga, begins on Saturday.

Pranams to Maa Shailputri: PM Narendra Modi extends greetings on day 1 of Navratri, wishes happiness, peace

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (October 17) extended his greetings to people on the beginning of Navratri and wished them happiness, peace and prosperity.

With the blessings of the goddess, may our planet be safe, healthy and prosperous, he said in a tweet.

Also Read: Navratri 2020 Day 1: Worship Devi Shailputri for good fortune

"Pranams to Maa Shailputri on Day 1 of Navratri. With her blessings, may our planet be safe, healthy and prosperous. May her blessings give us strength to bring a positive change in the lives of the poor and downtrodden," the prime minister said. 

Live TV

Tags:
PM Modi greets people as Navratri begins New DelhiOct 17 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended his greetings to people on the beginning of Navratri and wished them happinesspeace and prosperity. With the blessings of the goddessmay our planet be safehealthy and prosperoushe said in a tweet.healthy and prosperous. May her blessings give us strength to bring a positive change in the lives of the poor and downtrodden
Next
Story

NEET 2020 topper Soyeb Aftab didn't expect to bag first rank, wants to study in Delhi's AIIMS
  • 73,70,468Confirmed
  • 1,12,161Deaths

Full coverage

  • 3,84,41,934Confirmed
  • 10,91,439Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT13M34S

Zee Adhyatma : Celebrate the auspicious nine days of Navratri