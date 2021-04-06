President Ram Nath Kovind appoints Justice NV Ramana as the next Chief Justice of India

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday (April 6) gave his approval of appointing Justice NV Ramana as the next Chief Justice of India (CJI).

Justice NV Ramana will be taking charge from April 24, after current Chief Justice of India SA Bobde will retire on April 23.

Justice NV Ramana will take oath on the same day. He was recommended for the position by Chief Justice of India Justice SA Bobde only.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (2) of Article 124 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Shri Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana, Judge of the Supreme Court, to be the Chief Justice of India with effect from 24th April, 2021,” an official notification said.

