Basant Panchami 2022

Prez Ram Nath Kovind, VP Venkaiah Naidu, PM Narendra Modi greet Indians on Basant Panchami

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (February 5) greeted Indians on the occasion of `Saraswati Puja` and Basant Panchami.

Prez Ram Nath Kovind, VP Venkaiah Naidu, PM Narendra Modi greet Indians on Basant Panchami

New Delhi: Political leaders including President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (February 5) greeted Indians on the occasion of `Saraswati Puja` and `Basant Panchami` marking the arrival of the spring season.

"I wish that the arrival of spring brings happiness, prosperity and best of health in the lives of all the countrymen and Goddess Saraswati, the goddess of learning, illuminates everyone`s life with the light of knowledge," tweeted President Kovind. The tweet was originally in Hindi.

Taking to Twitter, Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu said: "Hearty congratulations to the countrymen on the occasion of Basant Panchami. As per Indian tradition, it is the festival of Vagdevi Saraswati. On this auspicious day, may Goddess Saraswati bless everyone with knowledge, wisdom."

Extending his greetings in Hindi, Prime Minister Modi said: "May Maa Sharda`s blessings are with you all, and Basant, the king of seasons, bring happiness to everyone`s life."

Basant Panchami, also called Saraswati Puja, is a Hindu festival dedicated to the Goddess of wisdom, Saraswati and marks the beginning of the spring season.

Basant Panchami 2022Ram Nath NaiduVenkaiah NaiduNarendra ModiSaraswati Puja
