Prez Ram Nath Kovind, VP Venkaiah Naidu, PM Narendra Modi greet Indians on Basant Panchami

New Delhi: Political leaders including President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (February 5) greeted Indians on the occasion of `Saraswati Puja` and `Basant Panchami` marking the arrival of the spring season.

"I wish that the arrival of spring brings happiness, prosperity and best of health in the lives of all the countrymen and Goddess Saraswati, the goddess of learning, illuminates everyone`s life with the light of knowledge," tweeted President Kovind. The tweet was originally in Hindi.

बसंत पंचमी और सरस्वती पूजा के शुभ अवसर पर सभी देशवासियों को मेरी हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। मैं कामना करता हूँ कि बसंत का आगमन सभी देशवासियों के जीवन में सुख, समृद्धि और उत्तम स्वास्थ्य का संचार करे तथा विद्या की देवी मां सरस्वती सभी के जीवन को ज्ञान के प्रकाश से आलोकित करें। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) February 5, 2022

Taking to Twitter, Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu said: "Hearty congratulations to the countrymen on the occasion of Basant Panchami. As per Indian tradition, it is the festival of Vagdevi Saraswati. On this auspicious day, may Goddess Saraswati bless everyone with knowledge, wisdom."

देशवासियों को बसंत पंचमी की हार्दिक बधाई। यह तैयार फसलों से सजी प्रकृति के अप्रतिम सौदर्य का पर्व है, भारतीय परंपरा में यह वागदेवी सरस्वती का पर्व है। आप सभी सुसंस्कृत शिक्षित हों, समृद्ध हों, स्वस्थ हों, मेरी यही शुभकामना है। #BasantPanchami2022 — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) February 5, 2022

Extending his greetings in Hindi, Prime Minister Modi said: "May Maa Sharda`s blessings are with you all, and Basant, the king of seasons, bring happiness to everyone`s life."

सभी देशवासियों को बसंत पंचमी और सरस्वती पूजा की ढेरों शुभकामनाएं। मां शारदा की कृपा आप सभी पर बनी रहे और ऋतुराज बसंत हर किसी के जीवन में हर्षोल्लास लेकर आए। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 5, 2022

Basant Panchami, also called Saraswati Puja, is a Hindu festival dedicated to the Goddess of wisdom, Saraswati and marks the beginning of the spring season.

