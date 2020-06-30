हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Narendra Modi

PM last addressed the nation through 'Mann Ki Baat' on June 28.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi address live: We have to pay serious attention to COVID-19 containment zones, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi
File Photo

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the nation now.

Here are the live updates from PM Modi's address:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi: In the past 3 months, Rs 31,000 crore transferred to the accounts of 20 crore rural families. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi: We have to pay serious attention to the COVID-19 containment zones.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi: We are entering Unlock 2.0 and the season of cough, fever and cold is also about to start. In such a situation, I urge countrymen to take care of themselves

Prime Minister Narendra Modi: India is in better condition because of the timely lockdown.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi: I request you all to take care of yourselves. India is far better than the other countries if we look at the COVID-19 death rate.

4:00 PM: PM Modi starts his address to the nation.

3:56 PM: PM Modi to start his address in the next 4 minutes.

3:51 PM: PM Modi to address the nation in the next 9 minutes.

3:45 PM: PM Modi to address the nation at 4 PM.

The Prime Minister’s Office had confirmed the news about PM Modi's address to the nation through a tweet on Monday (June 29).

PM Modi’s address will come amid the rising number of coronavirus infections across India and the ongoing stand-off between India and China at Ladakh's Galwan Valley.

PM Modi is most likely to ask people to adhere to the new Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) guidelines for unlock 2 that were released on Monday (June 29). 

The new guidelines will come into effect from July 1, 2020, until July 31, 2020. PM Modi may also talk about the current situation at the Line of Actual Control in Galwan Valley.

PM last addressed the nation through 'Mann Ki Baat' on June 28.

Earlier on Tuesday, PM Modi chaired a high-level meeting to review the planning and preparations of the COVID-19 vaccine. He enunciated four guiding principles that will form the foundation for the COVID-19 vaccination, as and when the vaccine is available.
 

