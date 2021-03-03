Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address session on using education for ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Wednesday address a session at 10:30 AM to discuss the importance of education, research and skill development in helping the country become self-reliant.

According to reports, the online session will be part of the webinar on Union Budget 2021-22 announcements. The webinar will begin with an inaugural session on ‘Harnessing Education, Research and Skill Development for an Atmanirbhar Bharat’ which will be addressed by the Prime Minister.

The PM is expected to discuss the impact of educational policies, research activities and skill development efforts undertaken by the government and educational institutions on the centre’s scheme named ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’.

Atmanirbhar Bharat was launched on May 12, 2020, aimed at making the country self-sustaining and self-generating. Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ informed about the session on his official Twitter handle.

"Hon’ble Prime Minister of India Shri @narendramodi Ji will be addressing the inaugural session on ‘Harnessing Education, Research and Skill Development for an Atmanirbhar Bharat’ on March 3 at 10:30 AM," Pokhriyal tweeted.

The online session will feature a panel of leaders, scientists and industrialists. Apart from the main session, there will be a break-away session on “Using Glue Grant to Develop Education Hubs”. It will be chaired by Prof. Ashutosh Sharma, Secretary at the Department of Science and Technology.

