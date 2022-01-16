'Profoundly shocked': Mamata to PM Modi on Bengal’s tableau exclusion from Republic Day parade

New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday (January 16) wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing shock over the Central government’s decision to exclude Bengal’s tableaux from this year’s Republic Day Parade.

In a letter to PM Modi, Banerjee said she has been “profoundly shocked and hurt” by the Centre’s decision to “abruptly exclude the proposed tableau of the Government of West Bengal from the ensuing Republic Day Parade”. The theme of the tableaux was to commemorate the contributions of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and his INA on his 125th birth anniversary. Recounting the struggle of great freedom fighters, whose portraits were included in the tableaux, the West Bengal CM said its exclusion "amounts to belittling and undermining these freedom fighters".

Further, she urged the Indian government to reconsider the decision and “include the tableau of freedom fighters from West Bengal in the Republic Day Parade on the 75th year of our Independence.”

Read the Bengal CM's letter here.

“The tableau which showcases the sacrifices and contribution of the lakhs of freedom fighters will be the most befitting way to pay our respect and homage to all those great souls who fought for our freedom”, the letter read.

Meanwhile, as per ANI sources, the celebrations of Republic Day will now begin from January 23 every year instead of January 24 to include the birth anniversary of Subhas Chandra Bose.

(With agency inputs)

