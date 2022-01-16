हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Republic Day parade

'Profoundly shocked': Mamata to PM Modi on Bengal’s tableau exclusion from Republic Day parade

In a letter to PM Modi, Banerjee said she has been “profoundly shocked and hurt” by the Centre’s decision to “abruptly exclude the proposed tableau of the Government of West Bengal from the ensuing Republic Day Parade”. 

&#039;Profoundly shocked&#039;: Mamata to PM Modi on Bengal’s tableau exclusion from Republic Day parade
File Photo

New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday (January 16) wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing shock over the Central government’s decision to exclude Bengal’s tableaux from this year’s Republic Day Parade. 

In a letter to PM Modi, Banerjee said she has been “profoundly shocked and hurt” by the Centre’s decision to “abruptly exclude the proposed tableau of the Government of West Bengal from the ensuing Republic Day Parade”. The theme of the tableaux was to commemorate the contributions of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and his INA on his 125th birth anniversary. Recounting the struggle of great freedom fighters, whose portraits were included in the tableaux, the West Bengal CM said its exclusion "amounts to belittling and undermining these freedom fighters". 

Further, she urged the Indian government to reconsider the decision and “include the tableau of freedom fighters from West Bengal in the Republic Day Parade on the 75th year of our Independence.”

Read the Bengal CM's letter here

“The tableau which showcases the sacrifices and contribution of the lakhs of freedom fighters will be the most befitting way to pay our respect and homage to all those great souls who fought for our freedom”, the letter read. 

Meanwhile, as per ANI sources, the celebrations of Republic Day will now begin from January 23 every year instead of January 24 to include the birth anniversary of Subhas Chandra Bose. 

(With agency inputs)

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Republic Day paradeWest BengalMamata BanerjeeNarendra Modi2022 republic day parade
Next
Story

Timeline: World's largest vaccination drive - how India administered over 150 crore jabs

Must Watch

PT26M29S

Asaduddin Owaisi speaks exclusively to Zee News about upcoming UP Assembly polls