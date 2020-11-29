Protesting farmers make these demands, refuse to shift to Burari ground

New Delhi: The farmers who have been on a protest since Thursday, rejected Centre's proposal to shift their agitation to Delhi`s Burari ground and to lift the blockade at the borders. The farmers on Sunday said that the offer of talks is conditional and they will not move to Burari.

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait too have decided to stay at Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur border. "We will not leave this spot. We will not move to Burari. The Centre should come forward and listen to the farmers," he was quoted as saying by IANS.

As the farmers continued to protest at Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur entry/exit points on the Delhi-Chandigarh, Delhi-Bahadurgarh and Delhi-Uttar Pradesh routes respectively, more and more numbers farmers are arriving at the spots and joining their agitation.

The farmers have demanded that the three farm laws and two ordinances be revoked, also, the detained farmers be released soon.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah appealed to the farmers to shift to the Burari ground and said the Centre is ready to hold discussions with them as soon as they move to the designated place.

He said a delegation of the farmers has been invited for discussion on December 3, adding now that some of their unions have demanded that talks be held immediately, the central government is ready to do so as soon as the protestors shift to the ground in Burari.

Currently all five highways leading to Delhi are blocked.

* Singhu border

* Bahadurgarh border

* Jaipur-Delhi highway

* Mathura Agra highway

* Bareilly-Delhi Highway

Though there was no clear roadmap, the farmers, belonging to multiple groups, including 30 from Punjab, appeared clear in their resolve, some saying that they would not disperse till the laws were repealed and others that would ensure their voices are heard. They were mostly from Punjab and Haryana but also from Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday asserted that he was committed to the welfare of hardworking farmers, and the Centres` new farm laws were a step in this direction.

Live TV