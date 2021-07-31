'Proud of them': PM Narendra Modi says CBSE Class 12th students adapted to new normal

New Delhi: Hours after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the CBSE Class 12th board results on Friday (July 30, 2021), Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed that the students 'adapted to the new normal'.

Taking to his official Twitter account, the Prime Minister congratulated over 12.96 lakh Class XII students on successfully passing the CBSE board exams 2021.

PM Modi also wished his 'young friends' a bright, happy and healthy future.

"Congratulations to my young friends who have successfully passed their Class XII CBSE examinations. Best wishes for a bright, happy and healthy future," PM Modi wrote.

Congratulations to my young friends who have successfully passed their Class XII CBSE examinations. Best wishes for a bright, happy and healthy future. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 30, 2021

He added, "To those who feel they could have worked harder or performed better, I want to say - learn from your experience and hold your head high. A bright and opportunity-filled future awaits you. Each of you is a powerhouse of talent. My best wishes always."

To those who feel they could have worked harder or performed better, I want to say - learn from your experience and hold your head high. A bright and opportunity-filled future awaits you. Each of you is a powerhouse of talent. My best wishes always. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 30, 2021

"The Batch which appeared for the Class XII Boards this year did so under unprecedented circumstances. The education world witnessed many changes through the year gone by. Yet, they adapted to the new normal and gave their best. Proud of them," Prime Minister Modi expressed.

The Batch which appeared for the Class XII Boards this year did so under unprecedented circumstances.

The education world witnessed many changes through the year gone by. Yet, they adapted to the new normal and gave their best. Proud of them! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 30, 2021

This is to be noted that the CBSE Class 12 board exams were cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 situation in the country.