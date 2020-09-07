Punjab announces COVID-19 relaxations in urban areas; non-essential shops, hotels, restaurants to open till 9 PM

Chandigarh: The Punjab Government on Monday (September 7, 2020) announced few coronavirus relaxations in urban areas after which the non-essential shops, hotels and restaurants have been allowed to open till 9 PM.

The COVID-19 restrictions have now been eased and the non-essential shops can open from Monday to Saturday.

As per the revised decision, the night curfew will now be in place in all cities and towns from 9.30 PM to 5 AM and hotels and restaurants will be allowed to remain open on all days, including Sundays, till 9 PM, after which the home delivery of food will be allowed.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh said that it has also been decided to align the opening of non-essential shops in Mohali with the rest of the tri-city (namely Chandigarh and Panchkula).

The decisions were announced by the Chief Minister during his second round of virtual meeting with Punjab Congress MLAs to discuss the COVID-19 situation.

Responding to complaints of shopkeepers getting inflated bills even though their shops had remained closed for a long duration, the Chief Minister directed the Electricity Department not to charge bills on the average of the previous year but to send actual bills.

Captain Amarinder also announced cash compensation of Rs 1,500 for construction workers who test COVID-19 positive or whose immediate family has tested positive and they have to be quarantined.

The Chief Minister also asked the MLAs to visit their constituencies and hospitals to establish better communication with the people and boost their morale.

The meeting was attended by State's Health & Family Welfare Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu and Rural Development & Panchayats Minister Tript Singh Bajwa, Medical Education & Minister OP Soni, along with top officials.

CM Singh also announced the three-month extension for all retiring doctors and specialists under the age of 60, and also asked the Chief Secretary to expedite the process of recruitment of technicians and lab assistants for coping with the exponential demand in view of the increasing number of coronavirus cases.

"As per a Cabinet decision, these doctors were earlier given extension till September 30, which has now been extended till December 31, 2020," stated the Chief Minister.

Notably, Punjab has a total of 16,156 active COVID-19 infections as on September 6, with a cumulative fatality rate of 2.9% and deaths per million at 62.

The average positivity for the week from August 26 to September 3 was 9.42%, Health Secretary Hussan Lal informed the meeting.