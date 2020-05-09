Punjab Police arrests top drug smugglers with Hizbul Mujahideen links from Sirsa

New Delhi: The Punjab Police on Saturday (May 9, 2020) arrested two brothers with alleged links to the Hizbul Mujahideen. The two were arrested from Haryana's Sirsa with drugs and some case.

According to the police, the brothers — Ranjeet Rana and Gagandeep Rana — work for Hizbul terrorist Hilal Ahmed, who is said to be a close aide of the slain Hizbul commander Riyaz Naikoo.

Since the killing of Naikoo by the Indian security forces, this arrest has been touted to be a major catch because these two acted as agents who collected and delivered money for the Hizbul militancy outfit.

The DGP of Punjab Police Dinkar Gupta broke the news of the capture of the two wanted brothers on microblogging site Twitter. He wrote, "Following up further on arrests of Hizbul operatives in J&K & Punjab, Punjab Police juggernaut moved further to nab Ranjeet Rana Cheeta of Amritsar, one of the biggest drug smugglers of India from Sirsa today. Cheeta was wanted in 532 kg heroin haul from Attari in June 2019."

In another tweet he informed that the two were suspected to have smuggled heroin and other drugs from Pakistan. They would camouflage the drugs and have brought in as many as six rock salt consignments through ICP Amritsar between 2018-2019.