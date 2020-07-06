Rahul Gandhi continues to question valour of armed forces, demoralise nation: JP Nadda

Launching a fresh salvo on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, BJP president J P Nadda on Monday said that the Congress leader does not attend a single meeting of Parliament's standing committee on defence but continues to "demoralise" the nation and question the valour of armed forces.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Nadda added that Gandhi does "everything that a responsible opposition leader should not do". "Rahul Gandhi does not attend a single meeting of the Standing Committee on Defence. But sadly, he continues to demoralise the nation, question the valour of our armed forces and do everything that a responsible opposition leader should not do," Nadda tweeted.

Rahul Gandhi belongs to that glorious dynastic tradition where as far as defence is concerned, committees don’t matter, only commissions do.

Congress has many deserving members who understand parliamentary matters but one dynasty will never let such leaders grow. Really sad. — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) July 6, 2020

Rahul Gandhi does not attend a single meeting of Standing Committee on Defence. But sadly, he continues to demoralise the nation, question the valour of our armed forces and do everything that a responsible opposition leader should not do. — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) July 6, 2020

Nadda's tweets came following reports that Gandhi has attended none of the committee's meetings so far.

The BJP president added, "Rahul Gandhi belongs to that glorious dynastic tradition where as far as defence is concerned, committees don't matter, only commissions do. Congress has many deserving members who understand parliamentary matters but one dynasty will never let such leaders grow. Really sad."

Gandhi has been leading his party's sharp criticism of the central government over a host of issues, including the continuing standoff between Indian and Chinese armies. The BJP has, in turn, accused him of lowering the morale of armed forces.

Nadda's remarks came after Gandhi once again targeted the Narendra Modi government saying that the government has failed to tackle the COVID-19 situation in the country. He added that demonetisation policy and implementation of Goods and Services Tax (GST) has been major failures of the BJP government. He also said the Harvard Business School will do a case study on these policies along with the government’s failure in handling the coronavirus situation.