New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday (September 4, 2022) mocked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for goofing up the unit for aata (flour).

Speaking at the Congress' 'Mehangai Par Halla Bol' rally at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi, Gandhi, while giving out a price list to show how the commodity market has received the heat of inflation, said that flour which was earlier "Rs 22 per litre is now Rs 40 per litre". He, however, immediately corrected it to kilograms.

#WATCH Congress MP Rahul Gandhi talks about price rise in petrol, diesel and Atta, during the party's 'Halla Bol' rally against inflation pic.twitter.com/qpf1Mg7pTv — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2022

Hitting back at the former Congress president, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said that Gandhi "doesn't know whether the flour is solid or liquid".

He said that Gandhi was "speaking on the topic of inflation and he converted flour into litres. He doesn't know whether potatoes grow above the ground or under, he doesn't know whether the flour is solid or liquid but (he) speaks on every subject".

Patra also said that Gandhi's speech was "immature".

BJP's IT cell head Amit Malviya also asked in a tweet "whether Rahul Gandhi's impending Presidency will be measured in kg or litre?"

Rahul Gandhi’s impending Presidency will be measured in kg or litre? — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) September 4, 2022

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla also hit out at Rahul Gandhi and said that taking him "seriously on price rise" is like "taking Congress seriously on fighting corruption" and "taking Hitler seriously on human rights".

Rahul Gandhi: ATTA 22 rupaye per litre aaj 40 rupaye per litre



Taking Rahul Gandhi seriously on price rise is like taking Congress seriously on fighting corruption & taking Hitler seriously on human rights!



During UPA it was double digit inflation for long periods pic.twitter.com/KQ7e232imT — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) September 4, 2022

Meanwhile, Patra also termed Gandhi's remarks on judiciary and media at the rally "contempt of court" and "abysmally low".

In his speech at the rally, Gandhi had said that there is "pressure" on all institutions including judiciary and media.

The government is attacking them, while the media is controlled by a few corporates and not functioning independently, he alleged.

Replying to Gandhi's allegations, Patra said, "From this high table of the BJP, we would like to appeal to your Lordship this is contempt of court."

Without the media, this democracy is incomplete, he added.

Patra dubbed the Congress rally 'Parivaar Bachao Andolan' and said it was organised to save the Gandhi family's existence.

देश की संवैधानिक संस्थाओं पर हमला और उन पर प्रश्न चिन्ह खड़ा कर राहुल गांधी और कांग्रेस पार्टी अपने भ्रष्टाचार एवं चुनावी असफलता पर पर्दा डालने का प्रयास कर रही है। pic.twitter.com/gUlWjelHpK September 4, 2022

"He repeated his old script... Rahul and responsibility cannot move together... Rahul Gandhi, the Congress 'shehzada' (prince) today rolled out an immature speech," the BJP spokesperson said.

(With agency inputs)