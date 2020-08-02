Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee wish speedy recovery to Home Minister Amit Shah

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday wished Home Minister Amit Shah a speedy recovery after he was found to be suffering from COVID-19 coronavirus infection. "Wishing Mr Amit Shah a speedy recovery," Rahul wrote on Twitter.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata too extended her wishes to the central minister, wrting, ""Heard about the Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah Ji being tested positive for #COVID-19. Wishing him a speedy recovery. My prayers are with him and his family."

Amit Shah on Sunday informed on his Twitter handle that he has tested positive for the coronavirus and is getting admitted to a hospital on the advice of doctors. He also appealed to people who have come in contact with him in the last few days to isolate themselves and get tested.

"On getting the initial symptoms of corona, I got the test done and the report has come positive. My health is fine, but I am being admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors. I request all of you who have come in contact with me in the last few days, please isolate yourself and get your test done," Shah, 55, tweeted.

On Saturday, Shah addressed a webinar 'Lokmanya Tilak: Swaraj to Atmanirbhar Bharat' organized by ICCR Delhi on the 100th death anniversary of Lokmanya Tilak.