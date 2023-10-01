Rahul Gandhi Shares Twitter Post Explaining Who Is 'Hindu'; BJP Hits Back

Amid the ongoing election rallies, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today shared a post on a social media site explaining who is Hindu. Sharing the post on Twitter, Rahul Gandhi said, "A Hindu generously embraces all the changes in his existence with compassion and dignity, because he knows that we are all floating in this ocean of life. The duty of protecting the weak is his religion."

However, his post did not go well with the BJP. Senior party leader and union minister Anurag Thakur termed Rahul Gandhi 'Chunavi Hindu'. Sharing a post on Twitter, Thakur said, "Whenever Kalanemi, disguised as electoral Hindu, has crossed the Lakshman Rekha of our patience and emotions, he has been exposed...the public has responded."

In his veiled attack on Rahul Gandhi, Thakur further said, "Some people whose very life and politics are based on the axis of anti-Hinduism, who have dedicated their body, mind and wealth to denigrating Hindus and proving Ram to be imaginary, are today preaching Hinduism in a false guise. They are forgetting that this is the new India which recognizes religious invaders and also knows how to show them a mirror."

हिंदू तन, हिंदू मन, हिंदू जीवन…



हिंदुत्व हमें सद्भाव सिखाता है, सर्वकल्याण की भावना जगाता है। हिंदू धर्म और हिंदुत्व पर लंबे लेख लिखना आसान है मगर हिंदुत्व को जीवन में उतारना, आचरण में लाना उसे जीना एक “चुनावी हिंदू” के बस की बात नहीं।



कुछ लोग जिनकी ज़िंदगी और राजनीति ही हिंदू… pic.twitter.com/OHQFHb58iy — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) October 1, 2023

Rahul Gandhi, in his post, said, "To call Hinduism a set of cultural norms is to misunderstand it. To bind it to a particular nation or geography is to limit it. Hinduism is how we mitigate and understand our relationship with our fears. It is a path towards the realisation of truth and though it belongs to no one, it is open to anyone who chooses to walk on it."

सत्यम् शिवम् सुंदरम्



एक हिंदू अपने अस्तित्व में समस्त चराचर को करुणा और गरिमा के साथ उदारतापूर्वक आत्मसात करता है, क्योंकि वह जानता है कि जीवनरूपी इस महासागर में हम सब डूब-उतर रहे हैं।



निर्बल की रक्षा का कर्तव्य ही उसका धर्म है। pic.twitter.com/al653Y5CVN — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 1, 2023

The BJP has time and again accused the Congress of being anti-Hindu and the war escalated after Congress party's partner in the INDIA bloc, DMK leader and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's son Udhayanidhi Stalin compared Sanatan Dharma to several diseases and called for its eradication.