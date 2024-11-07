Rahul Gandhi Slams Fadnavis' 'Naxal' Remarks, Calls It an Insult to Constitution Makers

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, on Thursday responded to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' "Naxals" remarks and said that the people of Maharashtra will not tolerate any insult to Babasaheb (Bhimrao Ambedkar) by the BJP and together with the Congress and Maha Vikas Aghadi, they will defend the Constitution.

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said that "Such shameful" attempts of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will fail.

"According to the former BJP Chief Minister of Maharashtra, showing Babasaheb's Constitution and raising voice for caste census is a Naxalite idea! This thinking of the BJP is an insult to the Constitution maker, Maharashtra's son Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar," Rahul said.

The LoP also highlighted that during the Lok Sabha elections, the people of Maharashtra fought for the Constitution and gave a big victory to the Maha Vikas Aghadi.

"The people of Maharashtra will not tolerate any insult to Babasaheb by the BJP and together with the Congress and the Maha Vikas Aghadi, they will defend our Constitution by responding with full force to every attack on it," Rahul Gandhi added.

"And, all such shameful attempts of BJP will fail and take it in writing, caste census will be done," he emphasised.

Earlier today, Devendra Fadnavis targeted LoP Rahul Gandhi over his 'Samvidhan Sammelan' in Maharashtra on Wednesday.

He said, "Rahul Gandhi's disloyalty for the Constitution of India was seen yesterday. The accusation I made turned out to be true. He doesn't want to glorify the Constitution with the Red Book but he did this drama to warn and seek help from the urban naxals and anarchists who are with him.

He is insulting the Constitution every day. Congress insulted Dr B R Ambedkar and insulted the Constitution. Now no one will forget their tricks."

During his visit to Nagpur on Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi carried a copy of the Constitution in his hand at an event where he advocated for a caste census.

Polling will be held for 288-seats in Maharashtra on November 20 and results will be declared on November 23.