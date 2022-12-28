Rahul Gandhi-Sonia Gandhi's rare PDA moment - WATCH VIDEO

A heartwarming video of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi caressing his mother Sonia Gandhi is making rounds on the internet. The Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi is in the nation's capital Delhi after covering a distance of nearly 3,000 km. The Congress yatra will leave for Uttar Pradesh on January 3. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will also accompany Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in the yatra.

The Congress celebrated its foundation day on Wednesday, which was attended by top party leaders including former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi.

During the event Rahul Gandhi spent moments of peace with his mother Sonia Gandhi. TA heart touching video of mother-son loving bond is going viral. Both were seen laughing during a conversation with senior Congress leader Ambika Soni. During this, Rahul Gandhi was seen caressing the mother's cheeks like a child.

Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra started from Kanyakumari in September and has covered ten states in the last three months. In the latest development, the Congress in a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah alleged that the yatra's security was compromised when it entered Delhi on December 24.

Not only this, also accused the Intelligence Bureau of harassment and claimed that some people who participated in the yatra were interrogated. In a letter to Shah, the Congress said that the situation was so serious that Congress workers and Bharat Jodo yatris had to form a perimeter around Rahul Gandhi.

