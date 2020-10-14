Railways issues guidelines for travellers ahead of festive season, violation may lead to strict penalty

New Delhi: The Railway Protection Force has issued COVID-19 guidelines for travellers ahead of the festive season. The guidelines have been issued to contain the spread of coronavirus, as the number of travellers during the festive season is expected to rise than usual.

According to the Railways, the general public is counselled to desist from the following acts or omission while being in railway stations, trains or other railway areas:

1) Not wearing a mask or wearing a mask improperly.

2) Not maintaining social distancing.

3) Coming to the railway area or station or boarding a train after having declared COVID positive.

4) Coming to railway area or station or boarding a train after giving samples for testing of coronavirus and awaiting result.

5) Boarding a train after having been denied to undertake travel by the health check-up team at the railway station.



Also read | Indian Railways provided these facilities to passengers amid COVID-19 situation: Details here

6) Spitting or wilful ejection of body fluid/waste in the public area.

7) Activities which may create unclean or unhygienic conditions or affect public health and safety in railway stations and trains.

8) Not adhering to any of the guidelines issued by Railway administration for prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

9) Any other act or omission likely to aid in the spread of coronavirus.

"Since these acts or omissions are likely to aid in the spread of coronavirus, they will tantamount to interference with passenger amenities provided by the railway administration, wilful omission or neglect endangering or causing to be endangered the safety of any person or rash and negligent act or omission likely to endanger the safety of any person travelling or being upon any railway and may be punished with imprisonment and/or fine under relevant sections of the Railway Act 1989," said Railways.

Earlier on October 13, the Indian Railways announced that it will operate 392 festival special trains between October 20 and November 30 in view of the upcoming festive season.

The special trains will be operated for destinations such as Kolkata, Patna, Varanasi, Lucknow among others to cater to the growing demand in the ensuing holiday period of Durga Puja, Dussehra, Diwali and Chhatt puja.

So far, the railways has pressed into service more than 300 mail/express trains which are now running regularly across the country.

Live TV