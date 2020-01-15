Raisina Dialogue 2020: Situation in the region 'very dangerous,' says Iranian FM Javad Zarif

New Delhi: Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif, who is in India on a three-day visit to attend the fifth edition of the Raisina Dialogue, on Wednesday warned that the current geo-political situation in the region is ''very dangerous.''

Zarif said this while speaking at the Raisina Dialogue, which kicked off in Delhi on Tuesday. The Iranian FM will pay a courtesy call to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday on the sidelines of the Raisina Dialogue 2020.

He is also slated to visit Mumbai wherein he will meet Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Live TV

The visit by the Iranian Foreign Minister comes at a time when the global attention is focused on the simmering tensions in the Middle East post the killing of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani by a Pentagon-ordered drone attack in Baghdad earlier this month.

Soleimani, the head of Iran's elite al-Quds force was killed when a US drone fired missiles on his convoy in Iraq on January 3. Last week, Iran launched over a dozen ballistic missiles targeting at least two bases where US military and coalition forces' are stationed in Iraq.

Soleimani's killing was the most dramatic escalation yet in spiralling tensions between Iran and the US.

India has strategic interests in the Gulf region which is a key source of the country's energy security.