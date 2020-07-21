हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rajasthan Board Class 10 results 2020

Rajasthan board RBSE class 10 results 2020 to be declared soon on rajresults.nic.in

The Rajasthan Board Secondary Education (RBSE) Board is expected to release Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER) Class 10 results 2020 soon. Once declared, the results will be available on board's official websites - rajresults.nic.in, or rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. 

Rajasthan board RBSE class 10 results 2020 to be declared soon on rajresults.nic.in

The Rajasthan Board Secondary Education (RBSE) Board is expected to release Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER) Class 10 results 2020 soon. Once declared, the results will be available on board's official websites - rajresults.nic.in, or rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. 

Around 11 lakh students appeared in Rajasthan board Class 10 exam in 2020.

Here's how to check Rajasthan Board Class 10th results online:

Step 1: Go to one of these official websites of the RBSE — rajresults.nic.in; rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the 10th class results option.
Step 3: Enter your roll number and other required details.
Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

It may be recalled that the Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 12th Science results 2020 were declared on July 8 and the overall passing percentage was recorded at 91.96.

On July 13, the Rajasthan board had announced class 12 commerce results.

The exams scheduled from March 20 to 24, 2020 were postponed due to COVID-19 and the subsequent nationwide lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to curb the spread of coronavirus COVID-19 in the country. The exams were later held on June 29 and 30. 

Rajasthan Board Class 10 results 2020Rajasthan Board Secondary EducationRBSE class 10 result
