हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rajasthan Board Class 12 results 2020

Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 12th Arts result 2020 declared; check at rajresults.nic.in, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

To pass the exam, students need to obtain at least 33 per cent marks in each subject as well as on an aggregate. For subjects having different theoretical and practical aspects, students will have to clear both the exams separately.

Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 12th Arts result 2020 declared; check at rajresults.nic.in, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

The Rajasthan Board Class 12 Arts result 2020 declared by the Rajasthan Board Secondary Education (RBSE) on its official website at 3.15 pm today. The results are now available at RBSE official website  rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

The result date and time confirmation was given by Rajasthan's Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra who said that the RBSE 12th RBSE Chairman DP Jaroli will release the result at 3.15 pm today.

The criteria to pass both class 10 and 12 exams of Rajasthan Board remains the same. To pass the exam, students need to obtain at least 33 per cent marks in each subject as well as on an aggregate. For subjects having different theoretical and practical aspects, students will have to clear both the exams separately.

Check live updates on Rajasthan Board Class 12 Arts results 2020

Here's how to check your RBSE Class 12th Arts results online:

1. Go to one of these official websites of the RBSE — rajresults.nic.in; rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

2. Click on the 12th Arts results option.

3. Enter your roll number and other required details.

4. Your result will display on the screen.

To access the RBSE Class 12 Arts results on the private portals, students have to first register with their names, roll numbers and mobile phone numbers at the websites.

Official documents supporting the result will be issued by the RBSE after the result declaration. A total of 5.90 lakh (5,90,923) students who had appeared in the exam got their result today.

It is to be noted that the Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 12th Science results 2020 were declared on July 8 and the overall passing percentage was recorded at 91.96. On July 13, the Rajasthan board had announced class 12 commerce results.

The Class 12 examination was conducted in March 2020. Some papers were then cancelled due to the outbreak of the pandemic followed by a nationwide lockdown. The remaining papers were conducted from June 18 to 30, 2020 following all the social distancing guidelines.

Tags:
Rajasthan Board Class 12 results 2020Rajasthan Board Secondary EducationRBSE Resultrajresults.nic.in
Next
Story

Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 12th Arts result 2020 to be out in 20 minutes at rajresults.nic.in, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

  • 11,55,191Confirmed
  • 28,084Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,43,35,705Confirmed
  • 6,03,285Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT11M46S

News 50: Watch top 50 news stories of the day