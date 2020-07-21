Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 12th Arts result 2020 declared; check at rajresults.nic.in, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

The Rajasthan Board Class 12 Arts result 2020 declared by the Rajasthan Board Secondary Education (RBSE) on its official website at 3.15 pm today. The results are now available at RBSE official website rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

The result date and time confirmation was given by Rajasthan's Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra who said that the RBSE 12th RBSE Chairman DP Jaroli will release the result at 3.15 pm today.

The criteria to pass both class 10 and 12 exams of Rajasthan Board remains the same. To pass the exam, students need to obtain at least 33 per cent marks in each subject as well as on an aggregate. For subjects having different theoretical and practical aspects, students will have to clear both the exams separately.

Check live updates on Rajasthan Board Class 12 Arts results 2020

Here's how to check your RBSE Class 12th Arts results online:

1. Go to one of these official websites of the RBSE — rajresults.nic.in; rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

2. Click on the 12th Arts results option.

3. Enter your roll number and other required details.

4. Your result will display on the screen.

To access the RBSE Class 12 Arts results on the private portals, students have to first register with their names, roll numbers and mobile phone numbers at the websites.

Official documents supporting the result will be issued by the RBSE after the result declaration. A total of 5.90 lakh (5,90,923) students who had appeared in the exam got their result today.

It is to be noted that the Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 12th Science results 2020 were declared on July 8 and the overall passing percentage was recorded at 91.96. On July 13, the Rajasthan board had announced class 12 commerce results.

The Class 12 examination was conducted in March 2020. Some papers were then cancelled due to the outbreak of the pandemic followed by a nationwide lockdown. The remaining papers were conducted from June 18 to 30, 2020 following all the social distancing guidelines.