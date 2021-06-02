Rajasthan to decide on RBSE Class 10 and 12 board exams today

New Delhi: The Rajasthan government on Wednesday (June 2) will take a decision on conducting or cancelling the state board examinations.

A decision regarding Class 10 and 12 exams of Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE) will be taken today at a cabinet meeting.

Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra took to Twitter to announce the meeting after CBSE and CISCE decided to cancel Class 12 Board examinations on Tuesday.

He wrote in Hindi, “After discussion with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, the final decision regarding the board examinations will be taken in the cabinet meeting tomorrow.”

The government has neither scrapped the state board exams of Class 10 or 12 yet.

In 2020, RBSE conducted Class 10 and 12 board exams, despite CBSE scrapping exams of the remaining subjects.

CBSE, CISCE cancel exams

The central government announced the cancellation of CBSE Class 12 exams on Tuesday. CISCE board took a similar decision and cancelled Class 12 Board exams in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. While the assessment criteria will be announced at a later date. The decision came after a high-level meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the matter. PM Modi said that students should not be forced to appear for exams in such a stressful situation.

