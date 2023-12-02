Rampur Constituency Election Results 2023: Congress’ Phool Singh Rathiya And Bjp’s Nankiram Kanwar

This constituency is one of the ninety-nine legislative assembly seats in Chhattisgarh that are set aside for candidates from scheduled tribes. November 17, 2023, was the election day in Rampur, which is located in the Korba district. The Chhattisgarh's 2023 assembly election took place within two days between November 7 and 17, 2023. According to the election commision, the results of the constituency elections are to be declared on December 3rd, Congress' phool singh leading and BJP's nankiram are competing in close proximity.

Although Congressman Shyam Lal Kanwar won the 2013 Chhattisgarh assembly election, he was not able to hold onto his position in 2018. In the 2018 Chhattisgarh elections, Phool Singh Rathiya was defeated by Nanki Ram Kanwar of the Bharatiya Janata Party. The Congress dealt the BJP a resounding setback and the party, which has ruled Chhattisgarh since 2003, was unable to hold onto power, despite a valiant effort.