Ravidas Jayanti

Ravidas Jayanti: PM Modi offers prayers at Shri Guru Ravidas Vishram Dham Mandir in Delhi, takes part in 'Shabad Kirtan'

PM Modi hailed Sant Ravidas and said that he dedicated his life to eliminating evil practices such as casteism and untouchability.

Ravidas Jayanti: PM Modi offers prayers at Shri Guru Ravidas Vishram Dham Mandir in Delhi, takes part in &#039;Shabad Kirtan&#039;
Photos: ANI

New Delhi: On the occasion of Sant Ravidas' birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (February 16, 2022) offered prayers at the 'Shri Guru Ravidas Vishram Dham Mandir' in Delhi's Karol Bagh.

The Prime Minister was also seen taking part in the 'Shabad Kirtan' at the Temple.

Earlier on Tuesday, PM Modi had hailed the mystic poet and said that he dedicated his life to eliminating evil practices such as casteism and untouchability.

Modi said his government has imbibed the spirit of Guru Ravidas in every step and scheme.

"Tomorrow is the birth anniversary of the great saint Guru Ravidas ji. The way he dedicated his life to eliminating evil practices such as casteism and untouchability from society, even today he is inspiring all of us," he had tweeted on Tuesday.

"On this occasion, I am reminded of some things about the holy place of Sant Ravidas ji. In 2016 and 2019, I had the privilege of paying obeisance there and having 'langar'. As an MP, I had decided that no shortcoming would be allowed in the development work of this pilgrimage site," the prime minister said in a series of tweets in Hindi.

He has been elected to the Lok Sabha from Varanasi.

Modi said he feels proud to state that his government has imbibed the spirit of Guru Ravidas in all its steps and schemes.

Not only this, the construction work in his memory in Varanasi is progressing with full grandeur, he said. 

