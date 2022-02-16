Ravidas Jayanti: PM Modi offers prayers at Shri Guru Ravidas Vishram Dham Mandir in Delhi, takes part in 'Shabad Kirtan'

New Delhi: On the occasion of Sant Ravidas' birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (February 16, 2022) offered prayers at the 'Shri Guru Ravidas Vishram Dham Mandir' in Delhi's Karol Bagh.

The Prime Minister was also seen taking part in the 'Shabad Kirtan' at the Temple.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers at Shri Guru Ravidas Vishram Dham Mandir in Delhi's Karol Bagh on the occasion of Ravidas Jayanti pic.twitter.com/m7iGYiIWKR — ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2022

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes part in 'Shabad Kirtan' at Shri Guru Ravidas Vishram Dham Mandir in Delhi's Karol Bagh on the occasion of Ravidas Jayanti Source: DD pic.twitter.com/pa2YLWqFnE — ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2022

Earlier on Tuesday, PM Modi had hailed the mystic poet and said that he dedicated his life to eliminating evil practices such as casteism and untouchability.

Modi said his government has imbibed the spirit of Guru Ravidas in every step and scheme.

"Tomorrow is the birth anniversary of the great saint Guru Ravidas ji. The way he dedicated his life to eliminating evil practices such as casteism and untouchability from society, even today he is inspiring all of us," he had tweeted on Tuesday.

"On this occasion, I am reminded of some things about the holy place of Sant Ravidas ji. In 2016 and 2019, I had the privilege of paying obeisance there and having 'langar'. As an MP, I had decided that no shortcoming would be allowed in the development work of this pilgrimage site," the prime minister said in a series of tweets in Hindi.

महान संत गुरु रविदास जी की कल जन्म-जयंती है। उन्होंने जिस प्रकार से अपना जीवन समाज से जात-पात और छुआछूत जैसी कुप्रथाओं को समाप्त करने के लिए समर्पित कर दिया, वो आज भी हम सबके लिए प्रेरणादायी है। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 15, 2022

इस अवसर पर मुझे संत रविदास जी की पवित्र स्थली को लेकर कुछ बातें याद आ रही हैं। साल 2016 और 2019 में मुझे यहां मत्‍था टेकने और लंगर छकने का सौभाग्य मिला था। एक सांसद होने के नाते मैंने ये तय कर लिया था कि इस तीर्थस्थल के विकास कार्यों में कोई कमी नहीं होने दी जाएगी। pic.twitter.com/xDPsxlZGbO — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 15, 2022

He has been elected to the Lok Sabha from Varanasi.

Modi said he feels proud to state that his government has imbibed the spirit of Guru Ravidas in all its steps and schemes.

Not only this, the construction work in his memory in Varanasi is progressing with full grandeur, he said.

Live TV