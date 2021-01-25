RBI Grade B Officer recruitment: Check selection process, other details

New Delhi: If you are interested in working with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), you should know that the Central Bank holds direct recruitment for the selection of Grade B Officers. It, however, issues a notification about the recruitment indicating the total number of vacant positions.

Interested candidates should go through the notification carefully to check the opening and closing date of registration, eligibility criteria, and other facts related to the selection process. The candidates need to fill and submit their application forms available on the RBI's official website.

The RBI had last released its recruitment notice in 2019, stating that the selected candidates will draw an initial basic salary of Rs 35,150 per month dearness allowance, local allowance, house rent allowance, family allowance, and grade allowance as per the official rules. The candidates are entitled to avail of the monthly gross emoluments of approximately Rs 77,208.

Interested candidates should have a bachelor's degree, Master's Degree (in Economics, Econometrics, Quantitative Economics, Mathematical Economics, Integrated Economics Course, Finance), PGDM/ MBA Finance, Master's Degree in Statistics or Mathematical Statistics, or Mathematical Economics or Econometrics or Statistics and Informatics from IIT-Kharagpur.

Or, have the degree of Applied Statistics & Informatics from IIT-Bombay or Master's Degree in Mathematics or M Stat of Indian Statistical Institute or Post Graduate Diploma in Business Analytics (PGDBA) jointly offered by ISI Kolkata, IIT Kharagpur, and IIM Calcutta are eligible for this post.

According to the RBI notification, the candidates for the Grade B Officer post are selected through a series of tests which includes written tests and interviews. The candidates belonging to the general category can take the exam six times, while there is no such restriction for the candidates belonging to SC, ST, OBC, PwBD, and EWS categories.