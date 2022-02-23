Read how youth leader Anil Chopra is encouraging people of his Jaipur Gramin Parliamentary Constituency!

In today’s changing times, the younger generation is excelling across every field. They are the future of the nation, and their participation in different activities is truly enriching. Taking the plunge early, Anil Chopra is among the few young guns who stepped into the political world to make a difference. The enthusiastic youth leader hails from Jaipur, Rajasthan, and has been working diligently to uplift the problems existing in society.



With a master’s degree in Arts, Anil Chopra has been an inspiring figure for all youngsters of the country. As a president of the Rajasthan University’s Student Union 2014-2015, he has been a strong pillar of support to many students in solving different issues. One of the problems solved by Anil Chopra was for the students in getting their degrees back after a hiatus of 12 years.



Beginning at an early age, Anil Chopra became the National Secretary at NSUI (National Students’ Union of India), the student wing of the Indian National Congress. According to him, it is imperative to nurture the students while they pursue their education. “Empowering the student community and transforming them into responsible citizens is what I have been working towards throughout these years”, revealed Anil.

The politician during his tenure as president of the Rajasthan University’s Student Union encouraged many students to pursue a career in sports and academics. As a part of the university’s manifesto, Chopra initiated a drive for students to open a zero balance savings account. He not just focuses on studies, but pays equal attention to sports and other co-curricular activities. Tha Jaipur Gramin Lok Sabha Cricket Mahakumbh 2019 was one successful sports event organised by the politician for the aspiring sportsmen from his parliamentary constituency.



Seeking inspiration from Congress leader Sachin Pilot, Anil has been quite optimistic to bring a positive impact on people’s lives. Speaking about it, Chopra said, “Whenever Sachin sir visits Jaipur, and other adjoining areas, he visits the people and understands their problems. Despite being an influential personality, he is so humbled. That’s what I intend to become as a political leader.”

In various instances, Anil Chopra has opened up on creating employment opportunities for the people of his parliamentary constituency. As Anil Chopra prepares to contest elections as an MP for the Jaipur Rural Lok Sabha Constituency, he has also put his best foot forward to give small-scale brands and companies of Jaipur Gramin a much-needed push on a pan-India level.

