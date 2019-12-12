Ready to hang Nirbhaya case convicts, they deserve death; says hangman Pawan

Amid growing speculations that the four convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case will be hanged soon, the hangman of Meerut jail, Pawan, on Thursday (December 12) said that he is ready to hang the convicts. Pawan added that he is willing to hang the four convicts because they deserve death for committing the heinous crime.

The authorities of Delhi’s Tihar jail have sought the service of a hangman at Uttar Pradesh's Meerut jail but the authorities did not reveal the reason behind their request. Sources told Zee Media that the request was received by Uttar Pradesh prison authorities after Pawan Gupta, one of the convicts in the case was shifted to Tihar Jail from Mandoli jail on Sunday (December 8).

According to sources, the Tihar jail authorities have mentioned in their letter to Uttar Pradesh prison authorities that some death row convicts in Tihar jail have exhausted their legal and constitutional remedies.

Tihal jail sources told Zee Media that the four convicts are not being allowed to do any work inside jail for the last six months. Sources added that the convicts are very disturbed by the media reports related to their hanging. It is learnt that these convicts are being monitored round-the-clock through CCTV cameras and police personnel and their medical examinations are also being conducted at regular intervals.

On Tuesday (December 10), some reports claimed that Tihar authorities have also approached a prison in Bihar to prepare rope for gallows. It is learnt that Tihar authorities have ordered 10 new ropes from the Buxar jail in Bihar. The ropes are made by prisoners at Buxar jail.

A total of six people were convicted of raping and murdering Nirbhaya, 23, on December 16, 2012. Nirbhaya later died of her injuries at a hospital in Singapore, where she was airlifted for treatment, on December 29. The brutal crime led to massive protests across the country forcing the Centre to come up with new laws to deal with such heinous crimes.

Of the six convicts in this case, one was a juvenile, who was sent to a rehabilitation centre for three years and another, Ram Singh, committed suicide in Tihar Jail.