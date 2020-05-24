हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Coronavirus

Reaffirm belief in sharing, caring for vulnerable sections of society: President Kovind on Eid-ul-Fitr eve

The president greeted citizens both in India and abroad, on Eid-ul-Fitr that comes in wake of prayers and fasting during the holy month of Ramzan.

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind in his address to the nation on the eve od Eid-ul-Fitr urged citizens to reaffirm their belief in sharing and caring for the most vulnerable sections of society as India battles the threat of novel coronavirus COVID-19. 

"This festival is an expression of love, peace, brotherhood, and harmony. On this occasion, we reaffirm our belief in sharing with and caring for the most vulnerable sections of the society," Kovind said.

The president greeted citizens both in India and abroad, on Eid-ul-Fitr that comes in wake of prayers and fasting during the holy month of Ramzan, in a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday.

Kovind said, "May this Id-ul-Fitr usher in universal values of mercy, charity and hope in the world!"

In his message to fellow citizens, he also asked people to resolve to adhere to social distancing norms and all other precautions to stay safe and overcome the coronavirus challenge soon.

"Let us carry the spirit of giving (Zakaat) more vigorously at a time when we are faced with an unprecedented crisis created by COVID-19 virus. Let us also resolve to adhere to social distancing norms and all other precautions to stay safe and overcome this challenge soon," he said.

Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated in the country on Monday (May 25) as the moon could not be sighted on Saturday except Jammu and Kashmir and Kerala who are celebrating it on Sunday.

