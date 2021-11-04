हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Excise duty cut

Results of bypolls have produced a by-product: Chidambaram's dig at excise duty cut on petrol, diesel

The government on Wednesday (November 3) cut excise duty on petrol and diesel by a record Rs 5 and Rs 10 per litre to help bring down rates down from their highest-ever levels.

Results of bypolls have produced a by-product: Chidambaram&#039;s dig at excise duty cut on petrol, diesel

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Thursday took a swipe at the BJP over the cut in excise duties on petrol and diesel, saying the results of the 30 assembly and three Lok Sabha by-elections have "produced a by-product". The government on Wednesday cut excise duty on petrol and diesel by a record Rs 5 and Rs 10 per litre to help bring down rates down from their highest-ever levels.

"The results of the 30 Assembly and 3 LS by-elections have produced a by-product. The centre has cut excise duties on petrol and diesel!" Chidambaram said on Twitter. "It is a confirmation of our charge that fuel prices are high mainly because of high taxes," the former finance minister said. "And our charge that high fuel taxes is because of the greed of the central government," he added.

 

Hitting back at the Congress leader, Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who earlier held the portfolio of Petroleum and Natural Gas, said, "If the accusation is being sensitive to people's demand and sharing their sorrow, we happily accept it as the Modi government stands for being with the people in their happiness as well as in grief."

On Wednesday, Chidambaram had said that in the by-elections in 30 assembly constituencies -- BJP won seven seats and its declared allies won eight seats. Congress won eight seats. Non-BJP parties won seven seats of which only one seat was won by a crypto ally of the BJP, namely YSR Congress, he had said. 

 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Excise duty cutPetrolDiesel price cutP ChidambaramNarendra Modi
Next
Story

Not just geographical boundaries, national security means defending India's vibrancy, unity: PM Modi

Must Watch

PT7M42S

Heavy fall in the price of Petrol-Diesel on the festival of Diwali