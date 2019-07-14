close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lakshman Jhula

Rishikesh's Lakshman Jhula shut for vehicles

Pedestrians will be permitted to make use of the bridge but in limited numbers. CM  Trivendra Singh Rawat says an alternate bridge would soon be constructed.

Rishikesh&#039;s Lakshman Jhula shut for vehicles
ANI Photo

Rishikesh: The iconic Lakshman Jhula in Rishikesh was closed for vehicular movement by the Public Works Department (PWD) on Sunday. However, pedestrians will be allowed to use the bridge, in limited numbers.

The decision to shut the 96-year-old bridge was announced on Friday by the local administration, owing to the bridge's distressed state due to its age and high tourist footfall.

The closure of the bridge is a precautionary step taken by the administration due to the possibility of accidents as the bridge was operating well over capacity.

Laxman Jhula is a 450-feet long iron suspension bridge constructed over Ganga river in 1923 and is one of the landmarks of the city.

According to mythology, Lakshman, brother of Lord Rama, crossed the river on jute ropes at the place where the bridge is currently built. 

On Saturday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said an alternative bridge will be constructed soon to provide relief to the people while reaffirming that his government will make efforts to preserve the iconic bridge.

Tags:
Lakshman JhulaTrivendra Singh Rawat
Next
Story

43 dead in Nepal, six districts in Bihar stare at floods as rains swell rivers

Must Watch

PT1M59S

Congress stages protest outside Parliament, alleges democracy undermined in Karnataka and Goa