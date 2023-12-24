Roadshows, Airport Inauguration And More: PM Modi’s Packed Schedule In Ayodhya; Check

New Delhi: As Ayodhya gears up to open its first airport, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in the city to hold roadshows and inaugurate Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram International Airport and Ayodhya railway station. On December 29, the prime minister will also lay the foundation stone of developmental projects worth Rs 3,284. Talking to ANI, the Commissioner of Ayodhya Gaurav Dayal said that PM Modi will hold a roadshow and public meetings during his visit to the city.

Sharing the details of the arrangements made ahead of his visit, Dayal said, “All facilities are available in hospitals. The chief minister is also reviewing it. For high-end services, we will keep a backup plan from here to Lucknow. The PM is coming on December 30. The airport and the railway station which have been prepared in the first phase are going to be inaugurated.”

Modi’s visit to the temple town comes ahead of the grand consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple on January 22. The government of Uttar Pradesh has set out a budget of Rs 100 crore for ‘Ramotsav’, a series of celebratory events to be held from December 30 to January 22.

Earlier this week, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a meeting with local officials to review the preparations made ahead of Modi’s visit.

A release from the chief minister’s office said, “The PM is scheduled to arrive in Ayodhya on December 30 before the much-awaited consecration ceremony at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple. On his visit, the PM will gift projects worth thousands of crores to Ayodhya. In view of the importance of the event, all necessary preparations should be made by the local administration with the help of the Centre.”