RRB NTPC phase 2 exam: Know more about intimation slip and all details

New Delhi: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will be conducting NTPC Phase-2 CBT Exam 2021 from Wednesday (January 16).

The Railway Recruitment Board has activated the intimation link in order to view exam date and city on its official website.

The candidates who applied for RRB NTPC Exam 2020 with advt. no. CEN 01/2019 will be able to access their city intimation slip and call letter from the official website.

RRB NTPC has received 1.26 crore applications for 35,208 vacancies. The phase of the exam will be held from December 28 to January 13. 23 lakh candidates will be appearing for the RRB NTPC Phase- 1 Exam.

The second phase will take place from January 16. It is estimated that around 27 lakh candidates will be appearing in the second phase of the exam.

The admit cards for the exam will be available for the candidates four days before the exam date.

The remaining candidates will be scheduled in subsequent phases. The candidates can access and download the admit cards from the official website.

The candidates are required to log in with their registration number and password on the login page so as to download the admit card.

All the candidates are advised to carry their valid identity proof along with the admit card on the examination day.